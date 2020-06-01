News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Ireland must avoid risk of importing new Covid-19 cases, says Dr Scally

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 09:20 AM

A top public health doctor says he is worried about the risk of importing new cases of Covid-19 to the island of Ireland from Great Britain.

Dr Gabriel Scally says any plan to lift lockdown here any earlier depends on the number of new cases emerging staying low.

Two more people with Covid-19 were reported to have died yesterday and 66 more people have tested positive for the virus.

But Dr Scally says many parts of the country are on the right track.

"I was very pleased to see that there were six counties where there were no new cases so that shows really great progress so I think things are on course," said Dr Scally.

"Whether things should be speeded up or not I think depends on two things - how the number of new cases develops over the next week or so and then that we avoid the risk of importing new cases."

