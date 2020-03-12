Ireland moves to Delay phase in coronavirus battle on foot of new information overnight

Ireland has officially moved to the Delay phase of Covid-19 engagement, the Government has confirmed.

At dual press conferences in Washington DC and at Government Buildings in Dublin, the Taoiseach and senior ministers said that all schools, creches, colleges, and public buildings are to close from 6pm this evening until March 29.

Shops and restaurants are to remain open, provided they can guarantee social distancing of at least one metre between persons.

Speaking in Dublin, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that he was asking people to remain in work in order to keep the economy on track.

“Today’s announcements are unprecedented in scale,” Mr Coveney said, adding that they hadn’t been taken lightly.

It’s understood that the decision to move to Delay, which sees the authorities attempting to slow the spread of the disease by imposing social distancing protocols, was taken on foot of new information becoming available to the National Public Health Emergency Team overnight.

Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, said that details of the latest figures in an Irish context will be revealed at the regular Covidp-19 briefing later this evening.

Mass gatherings of 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors are to be banned.

While employees are encouraged to continue working, they are also expected to work from home if at all possible, and to immediately self-isolate should they begin to display symptoms.

“The irony is that we are asking our people, in order to pull together, to stay apart,” Mr Coveney said.

“This is a phase that we have been planning for for some time. If you have symptoms, self-isolate immediately,” he said.

“I understand the impact of this, I am a father, a husband, and a son too.”

Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed that these moves mean that Ireland has officially moved to Delay.

Mr Harris asked that vulnerable people in particular, they being those with pre-existing conditions, compromised immune systems, or the elderly, heighten their own social distancing measures.

He said that the measures being imposed will be constantly under review between now and March 29th.

Mr Holohan said that today’s announced measures are designed to have the “greatest possible effect” with regard to curbing the spread of the, as yet, incurable disease.

"In the great majority of cases, this is a mild illness. We do not want children to pick up this infection in a way that could lead to them infecting vulnerable people."

Business Minister Heather Humphreys suggested that there are many approaches that smaller businesses can do to mitigate their circumstances, such as flexi-time, use of online conferencing, and the staggering of start and stop times for employees.

She implored Irish people to refrain from panic-buying and stockpiling of goods “that won’t end up being used anyway”. “I have been assured that there is sufficient supply in the system,” she said, echoing the speech of Mr Varadkar earlier, in which he had stressed that a plan is in place to maintain the supply lines into the country.

In terms of continuity for students, particularly those in exam years, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that he is “confident we will see phenomenal leadership coming from the education sector”, citing the examples of several schools around the country that have already had to shut at short notice.

“There are innovative ways of staying in touch with students,” he said, with contingencies set to be put in place for those in exam years.

What is the coronavirus delay phase?

The plan for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic has three main phases - containment, delay and mitigation.

At the delay phase, social restriction measures will be introduced to try and slow the rate of spread.

In the delay phase, so-called social distancing measures such as school closures, more home working and reducing large scale gatherings.

Reaction

St. Patrick’s Festival organisers have announced the cancellation of its Festival Cultural Programme as a result of today's announcement.

Organisers said: "We have taken this decision in line with the wider actions being taken in response to the constantly changing nature of the global health crisis.

"We are acting in the best interests of public health and safety and in an effort to play our part in the nationwide efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"While extremely disappointing, our paramount commitment is to the wellbeing of our artists and participants, our audiences and communities and our own Festival team."

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has said it will fully comply with new safety measures.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said:" The safety of the public is the number one concern right now, and I am appealing to every business owner to step up to the plate in this moment of national solidarity and do the right thing.

"In relation to the Taoiseach’s recommendation this morning, all indoor gatherings of over 100 people are cancelled by The Restaurants Association of Ireland. We will comply fully with the Taoiseach’s wishes and have cancelled our two upcoming Regional Awards events in Munster and Connacht.

"We will be asking for an emergency meeting with the Taoiseach as soon as he is back in the country, and will be lobbying for the survival of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

"We will do what is needed in the national interest and comply fully. This is too serious for our staff, customers, the industry and the country to take risks.”