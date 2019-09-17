Ireland ‘most generous’ country in the world

Ireland had been dubbed the most generous country in the world, with more than €40 million donated to GoFundMe causes.

Almost one in 10 Irish people has used the internet’s “take action” button in thousands of online campaigns.

More than 20,000 GoFundMe campaigns have been created by people in Ireland, the site revealed.

Campaigns have been started for a range of causes from sports to education to medical.

We are delighted to announce a major milestone today 😄 Over 20,000 GoFundMe Campaigns have been created in Ireland 🎉 one of the most generous countries in the world ☘️ — GoFundMeIE (@GoFundMeIE) September 17, 2019

The milestone figure announcement comes as the site revealed 860,000 donations have been made to Irish GoFundMe campaigns amounting to over €40 million in donations.

The continuing growth in campaigns and donations via GoFundMe in Ireland means that Ireland remains the most generous country in the world, as more people per capita take action and donate through the website than any other country in the world.

Among the top five biggest Irish campaigns included Shauntelle Tynan from Co Carlow to receive life-saving cancer treatment in America.

She appealed to the public for help so she could undergo treatment and raised €750,000.

More than €1 million was raised to support Sean Cox, a Liverpool fan who was attacked outside Anfield before a Champions League match against Roma.

A campaign for former Cork senior footballer Kieran O’Connor raised hundreds of thousands of euro to support him and his family with current living and future medical expenses to beat Ewing’s Sarcoma Cancer, a rare form of bone cancer.

Globally, more than €6 billion has been raised on GoFundMe since its launch.

Rob Solomon, Ccairman and CEO of GoFundMe, said “Millions of people across Ireland are paving the way for a worldwide explosion in online giving.

“With one in 10 people here using GoFundMe to give quickly, safely and securely to the personal causes they care about most, GoFundMe has become Ireland’s ‘Take Action’ button.

“We are delighted that more and more Irish people are supporting those in need.”

- Press Association