Ireland may not be ready for Brexit, secret Cabinet memo warns

Ireland may not be ready in time to deal with the fallout from Brexit, a secret Cabinet memo has warned.

Ministers were advised that difficulties with acquiring suitable sites, rental difficulties, and building new checkpoints at ports and airports mean Ireland may not be fully ready to deal with Brexit when the UK leaves the EU on March 29, 2019.

Cabinet members approved the memo yesterday, which set out that a “variety of challenges” have arisen which could impact on the country’s ability to be Brexit ready.

The memo, seen by the Irish Examiner, called on ministers to agree that the OPW progress the “project urgently” and in light of risks identified should expedite that process to ensure delivery deadlines are met.

The memo from Tánaiste Simon Coveney says that risks associated with “site acquisition, potential lease break rental options” plus statutory planning procurement and construction issues exist at ports and airports, which will be most impacted by Brexit.

Ministers were warned that the scale of the problem facing the State is “exceptional”.

“In the case of Brexit, the scale and likely cost of infrastructure required, and the short time frame required to gear up for Brexit are exceptional and fall well beyond the routine demands of the State, especially in the case of our ports,” warned the memo.

Ministers were told of detailed plans relating to the upgrading of Rosslare Harbour, Dublin Airport, and Dublin Port, and significant issues have been identified in relation to Rosslare’s potential ability to be ready in time for March 29.

“A site in the ownership of Rosslare Port is available for accommodating a 13 inspection bay Border Control Post [BCP] facility, a separate live animal facility, a seal check facility, parking for 35 HGVs and office accommodation for 90 staff working on a 24/7 basis,” ministers were told.

However, the site requires significant infrastructural improvement including a new road network suitable for HGVs, warned the memo.

Four workable sites at Dublin Port, when combined, “have the potential to provide a Central Case suite of facilities including a live animal BCP and vehicle parking for 270 HGV’s”.

“The main facility would provide circa 35 inspection bays plus office accommodation for approximately 144 staff on a 24/7 basis,” said the memo.

“The live animal BCP would be provided on a second site, opposite the main facility. The third site will include a seal check facility for approximately 110 lorries. The fourth site will provide overflow parking facilities for a further 110 lorries which will be awaiting to enter the main facility.”

The memo also stated that Dublin Airport will need an upgraded Border Control Post in order to comply with EU rules which come into effect in December 2019.

Ministers were warned that millions of euro in exchequer funding will be needed to meet the costs of the additional infrastructure requirements arising from the unique circumstances of the UK exiting the EU.

“However, the necessary additional funding requirements will have to be met within the agreed aggregate multi-annual NDP capital allocations,” Mr Coveney told his colleagues.

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner understands that Mr Coveney was severely criticised at Cabinet by Independent members of Government over the “weak” response by him in the wake of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Coveney sought to explain that he was waiting for more evidence to emerge before he made a comprehensive comment, but Independent Alliance ministers Finian McGrath and Shane Ross said Ireland must be much stronger in condemnation of the murder.

Several ministers confirmed that Mr McGrath confronted Mr Coveney, asking: “Just read what the CIA have said. He was mutilated. What more do you need?”