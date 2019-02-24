Ireland lagging behind other EU countries on asthma mortality

People working with teenagers need to be trained to recognise the warning signs of an asthma attack, Senator Catherine Noone has said.

Ms Noone said Ireland should strive to become one of the most asthma friendly countries in Europe as knowing what to do in the event of someone having an asthma attack could prove to be life-saving.

She made the remarks following the publication of a UK research report which shows Ireland has the second highest asthma death rate among young people in the EU countries in the study.

The UK had the worst rate out of the 14 EU countries studied in the Nuffield Trust and the Association for Young People’s Health.

Ms Noone said: “Ireland has one of the highest rates of asthma in the world, with one in eight people suffering from the condition.”

She added: “In Ireland, one person dies from an asthma attack every week, according to the Asthma Association of Ireland, 90% of these deaths are preventable. A person using an Ivax Reliever inhaler (Yui Mok/PA)

“Asthma attacks can become serious very quickly and many can underestimate the risk.

“Knowing the warning signs and what to do can prove to be life-saving.

“I believe that people working with children and adolescents should be given training to recognise red flags and when to act.

“Twenty thousand people attend A&E services for asthma related issues every year in Ireland, that’s one every 26 minutes.

“Moreover, school children will miss on average 10 days every year due to their asthma.

“We can and must improve these statistics.”

Senator Noone added: “Managing asthma is possible when aware of the risks, given our high propensity of asthma in Ireland, we should strive to become the most asthma friendly countries in Europe.”

Overall Ireland ranked fifth out of 19 international countries in the study for asthma mortality rates among 15-19 year-olds.

New Zealand ranked highest with a death rate of over 0.5 per 100,000 people in the 15-19 age bracket, closely followed by the US, Australia and the UK.

The Irish mortality rate from asthma was 0.14 per 100,000 people in the 15-19 age bracket.

The 19 countries in the study were were: Portugal, Italy, Greece, Austria, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Japan, US, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

- Press Association