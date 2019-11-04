News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Ireland is a better place thanks to him': Politicians pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne

'Ireland is a better place thanks to him': Politicians pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Monday, November 04, 2019 - 03:13 PM

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Gay Byrne, the veteran RTÉ broadcaster who has died at the age of 85.

In a statement issued today, President Higgins said it was with deep sadness he learned of the death of “legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne”.

“With the arrival of television he went on to become one of the most recognisable faces of Irish broadcasting, hosting one of the world’s longest running chat shows - The Late Late Show,” the President said.

His statement came after the sad news was officially confirmed by RTÉ and the Byrne family.

President Higgins said Mr Byrne was a man of great charisma, someone who exuded warmth and presence, and who was possessed of effortless wit, charm and who had a flair for broadcasting.

“Through his work in radio and on television he challenged Irish society, and shone a light not only on the bright but also the dark sides of Irish life.

"In doing so, he became one of the most familiar and distinctive voices of our times, helping shape our conscience, our self-image, and our idea of who we might be.

"Beyond compassion, which he had in abundance, he had a sense of what was just,” he said.

“Sabina and I wish to express our deepest sympathy to his wife Kathleen, his daughters Suzy and Crona, his grandchildren, and all his friends and colleagues,” the President added.

READ MORE

Tributes paid as Gay Byrne dies aged 85

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in his tribute, said Gay Byrne was the most influential broadcaster in the history of the State, a much-loved figure who changed Ireland for the better in so many ways.

"I knew him when he was Chairman of the Road Safety Authority and saw the effectiveness of his campaign against the needless tragedy of road deaths.

"On radio and on television over so many decades ‘Uncle Gaybo’ provided a voice for all those who had been silenced or were afraid to speak up, and helped us confront things that needed to be changed.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis," he said.

Arts Minister Josepha Madigan described Mr Byrne was “the father of the nation”.

She said: “He spoke on behalf of the people and the impact he had on Irish society was phenomenal.

"Ireland is a better place thanks to him. My condolences to his family. RIP.”

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin also paid tribute to what he called a “much loved and renowned broadcaster.”

“Gay Byrne has left an indelible mark, not only on Irish broadcasting, but on Irish society as a whole.

"Through his radio programme and tv shows, including his 37 years as host of The Late Late Show, Gay was a feature in Irish homes the length and breadth of the country,” he said.

His intellect and emotional intelligence was unparalleled and his ability to sensitively approach delicate and sometimes controversial issues set him apart from other presenters.

"Even after his official retirement, he continued to work on Lyric FM and presented the successful The Meaning of Life programme, further illustrating his love for the broadcasting medium and his great breadth of knowledge and interests,” Mr Martin said.

He said Mr Byrne was a true public servant and accepted the Chairmanship of the Road Safety Authority in 2006.

This decision gave the organisation a huge boost and Gay became the face and voice of many campaigns, which no doubt saved the lives of pedestrians, motorcyclists and drivers across the country, he said.

“Gay Byrne was a rare treasure who touched the lives, not only of his family and friends, but the hundreds of thousands of people who welcomed him into their lives and their homes on the radio and tv.

"I wish to extend my sympathies to his wife Kathleen, his daughters Suzy and Crona, his former colleagues in RTÉ and his wider circle of family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” Mr Martin said.

READ MORE

Healy-Rae breaks silence saying he was in the Dáil before attending burial

More on this topic

Tributes paid as Gay Byrne dies aged 85Tributes paid as Gay Byrne dies aged 85

'It's a horror of horror': Gay Byrne 'scared witless' by the thought of returning to chemotherapy'It's a horror of horror': Gay Byrne 'scared witless' by the thought of returning to chemotherapy

Gay Byrne 'coming home from hospital today'Gay Byrne 'coming home from hospital today'

Gay Byrne: I may have prostate cancerGay Byrne: I may have prostate cancer


Gay ByrneRTETOPIC: Gay Byrne

More in this Section

Insurers urged to update ‘discriminatory’ HIV policiesInsurers urged to update ‘discriminatory’ HIV policies

Nearly 600 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsNearly 600 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

'Level of efforts' to repatriate Lisa Smith questioned 'Level of efforts' to repatriate Lisa Smith questioned

SDLP not fielding candidates in three seats in bid to stop DUP BrexiteersSDLP not fielding candidates in three seats in bid to stop DUP Brexiteers


Lifestyle

The actor has revealed her latest fashion collection and it’s all about glitz and glamour.This is what you should be wearing this party season, according to Michelle Keegan

The former Great British Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about her distrust of bananas.2 minutes with Kim-Joy – whose last meal on earth would preferably be a banquet

Move over spider plant – we have amazing bat flowers, a palm tree and an air plant jellyfish.Check out these 7 weird and wonderful houseplants

The TV presenter and self-confessed beauty buff reveals all to Katie Wright.Laura Whitmore shares her beauty secrets, from flawless foundation to the perfect red lipstick

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »