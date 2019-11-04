'Ireland is a better place thanks to him': Politicians pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Gay Byrne, the veteran RTÉ broadcaster who has died at the age of 85.

In a statement issued today, President Higgins said it was with deep sadness he learned of the death of “legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne”.

“With the arrival of television he went on to become one of the most recognisable faces of Irish broadcasting, hosting one of the world’s longest running chat shows - The Late Late Show,” the President said.

His statement came after the sad news was officially confirmed by RTÉ and the Byrne family.

President Higgins said Mr Byrne was a man of great charisma, someone who exuded warmth and presence, and who was possessed of effortless wit, charm and who had a flair for broadcasting.

“Through his work in radio and on television he challenged Irish society, and shone a light not only on the bright but also the dark sides of Irish life.

"In doing so, he became one of the most familiar and distinctive voices of our times, helping shape our conscience, our self-image, and our idea of who we might be.

"Beyond compassion, which he had in abundance, he had a sense of what was just,” he said.

“Sabina and I wish to express our deepest sympathy to his wife Kathleen, his daughters Suzy and Crona, his grandchildren, and all his friends and colleagues,” the President added.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in his tribute, said Gay Byrne was the most influential broadcaster in the history of the State, a much-loved figure who changed Ireland for the better in so many ways.

"I knew him when he was Chairman of the Road Safety Authority and saw the effectiveness of his campaign against the needless tragedy of road deaths.

"On radio and on television over so many decades ‘Uncle Gaybo’ provided a voice for all those who had been silenced or were afraid to speak up, and helped us confront things that needed to be changed.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis," he said.

Arts Minister Josepha Madigan described Mr Byrne was “the father of the nation”.

She said: “He spoke on behalf of the people and the impact he had on Irish society was phenomenal.

"Ireland is a better place thanks to him. My condolences to his family. RIP.”

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin also paid tribute to what he called a “much loved and renowned broadcaster.”

“Gay Byrne has left an indelible mark, not only on Irish broadcasting, but on Irish society as a whole.

"Through his radio programme and tv shows, including his 37 years as host of The Late Late Show, Gay was a feature in Irish homes the length and breadth of the country,” he said.

His intellect and emotional intelligence was unparalleled and his ability to sensitively approach delicate and sometimes controversial issues set him apart from other presenters.

"Even after his official retirement, he continued to work on Lyric FM and presented the successful The Meaning of Life programme, further illustrating his love for the broadcasting medium and his great breadth of knowledge and interests,” Mr Martin said.

He said Mr Byrne was a true public servant and accepted the Chairmanship of the Road Safety Authority in 2006.

This decision gave the organisation a huge boost and Gay became the face and voice of many campaigns, which no doubt saved the lives of pedestrians, motorcyclists and drivers across the country, he said.

“Gay Byrne was a rare treasure who touched the lives, not only of his family and friends, but the hundreds of thousands of people who welcomed him into their lives and their homes on the radio and tv.

"I wish to extend my sympathies to his wife Kathleen, his daughters Suzy and Crona, his former colleagues in RTÉ and his wider circle of family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” Mr Martin said.