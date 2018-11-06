Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ireland has the highest rate of child suicide for girls in EU, report finds

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 06:58 AM

Women are twice as likely to be affected by depression than men - and Ireland has the highest rate of child suicide for girls in the EU.

That is the shocking backdrop to a new report out today on women's mental health in Ireland.

It brings together the experiences of 100 women as part of a collaboration by the National Women's Council of Ireland, and Saint Patrick's Mental Health Services.

The NWCI's Dr Cliona Loughnane says the referendum on the Eighth Amendment and the Cervical Check scandal show that we need to start listening to what women want.

"They have a knowledge of the health service as they find it and of the supports that help them keep well that they feel can really be built into the health service," said Dr Loughnane.

"And I think that's what we need to start doing now. We need to put structures in place and the policies in place that react to what women say they need on the ground."

