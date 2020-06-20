News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Ireland has 16 patients with Covid-19 in ICU down from April peak of 140

Ireland has 16 patients with Covid-19 in ICU down from April peak of 140
ICU patients numbers have now reached a much lower level after inital fears they would be overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 01:10 PM

There are 16 patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 in Ireland's Intensive Care Units.

It represents a steep drop from a peak of 140 people, which was recorded in April.

The new figures come as Ireland revises its lockdown exit plan. 

In effect, lockdown restrictions will come to an end with some exceptions from June 29 as Ireland enters phase 3.

The move does however come with conditions according to the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar said restrictions were brought forward as the virus reproductive number had stayed low. 

In probably his last public address as Taoiseach during the pandemic, Mr Varadkar said: "These past few months have been among the toughest in our country’s history."

Minister Simon Harris has urged the public to "stick to advice to ensure we can keep moving forward."

The health minister confirmed that non-Covid related healthcare has restarted in hospitals, and the National Screening Service will publish their plans to restart CervicalCheck, BreastCheck and other screening services before the end of the month.

Yesterday two further people with Covid-19 died, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,714.

READ MORE

Simon Harris: Public still need to observe social distancing as lockdown exit speeds up

More on this topic

Covid-19: Housing charity calls for extension of eviction and rent increase banCovid-19: Housing charity calls for extension of eviction and rent increase ban

Thunberg urges world to tackle climate change with same urgency as coronavirusThunberg urges world to tackle climate change with same urgency as coronavirus

Wondering what to expect when you eat out again? Four restaurant owners reveal their plans for June 29Wondering what to expect when you eat out again? Four restaurant owners reveal their plans for June 29

Simon Harris: Public still need to observe social distancing as lockdown exit speeds upSimon Harris: Public still need to observe social distancing as lockdown exit speeds up

IrelandCoronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up