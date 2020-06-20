Ireland has 16 patients with Covid-19 in ICU down from April peak of 140

There are 16 patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 in Ireland's Intensive Care Units.

It represents a steep drop from a peak of 140 people, which was recorded in April.

The new figures come as Ireland revises its lockdown exit plan.

In effect, lockdown restrictions will come to an end with some exceptions from June 29 as Ireland enters phase 3.

The move does however come with conditions according to the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar said restrictions were brought forward as the virus reproductive number had stayed low.

In probably his last public address as Taoiseach during the pandemic, Mr Varadkar said: "These past few months have been among the toughest in our country’s history."

Just 2 months ago there were more than 140 people in ICU in hospitals with #Covid19. Today there are 16. This progress was not guaranteed -it is thanks to you & yours efforts & our public health experts & national plan. Keep well & stick to advice to ensure we keep moving forward pic.twitter.com/Nz5qc3lylx — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 20, 2020

Minister Simon Harris has urged the public to "stick to advice to ensure we can keep moving forward."

The health minister confirmed that non-Covid related healthcare has restarted in hospitals, and the National Screening Service will publish their plans to restart CervicalCheck, BreastCheck and other screening services before the end of the month.

Yesterday two further people with Covid-19 died, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,714.