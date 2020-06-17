Ireland gets seat on UN Security Council

Ireland has won a seat on the United Nations Security Council following an extensive campaign by the government, president, senior civil servants and high-profile Irish figures.

The major coup for diplomats saw Ireland win the prized position alongside Norway, with Canada coming in third and losing out on the race for the two temporary seats.

The monumental outcome comes after the results of the count was announced at the United Nations HQ tonight in New York.

Tweeting shortly afterwards, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We did it! Congratulations Ireland, we’re back on the UN security council! Well done to all the Irish team at the UN, in Ireland and around the world.”

The result of the ballot was Ireland 128, Norway 130 and Canada 108."

The push for the role began in New York in 2018, where Mr Varadkar set out how Ireland wanted to ”in these troubled times” be at the heart of decision-making on “decision-making on international peace, security and development.”

The council has 15 members, including five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Each of these has the ability to veto big resolutions.

Chief roles for the council include settling international disputes, some that often verge on wars, through peaceful alternatives.

Nonetheless, the security council does have the power to impose sanctions or authorise the use of force to keep international peace.

The win is the fourth time Ireland has held the role, having previously in 1962, 1981 and in 2001.