NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Ireland 'facing the most severe consequences' of hard Brexit, says EU Commissioner

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 09:29 AM
By Vivienne Clarke

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says she has been impressed with the Irish government’s “resolve and dedication” in its preparations for Brexit.

She acknowledged that there is a risk for everyone if there is a hard Brexit or a no deal Brexit, but if that happens “Ireland and the EU will figure out how to solve the problem”.

Margrethe Vestager

Ms Vestager told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that it is important to protect the integrity of the Single Market and that the EU 27 “will come together on our values and stay together”.

She said she and her department have been working closely with the Irish authorities in the preparations and had been very impressed with the resolve and dedication.

“We’ve been clearing paths so that if urgent action is needed, we will be ready to do that.

Ireland is the one facing the most severe consequences of a hard Brexit.

Ms Vestager said that the important thing is to send out the strong message that the Irish government has been taking decisions, setting up schemes and they are ready to act urgently.

A no deal Brexit would be the worst case scenario and would be a risk for everyone involved, she said. “If that happens Ireland and the EU will figure out how to solve the problem.”

She said she was absolutely sure that if the situation arose, the EU will respect the wish to find a solution that everyone can live with.

READ MORE: Brexit poses risks to Irish economic growth, Central Bank warns

Any resolution will have to protect the peace process.

On the topic of Ireland’s corporation tax which had been criticised in Davos, Ms Vestager said the “Apple situation” could not arise again because countries have changed their tax codes.”

It was important that Europe move forward and that loop holes are not opened, she said.

It is only fair that companies pay tax where they make profits and digital companies need to compete on a level playing field - taxes are a part of that level playing field, she added.


KEYWORDS

European Competition CommissionMargrethe VestagerBrexitEUHard Brexit

Related Articles

Brexit poses risks to Irish economic growth, Central Bank warns

Common Travel Area, medicine prices and welfare benefits among Government's no-deal Brexit priorities

Shares in Cpl surge 7.75%

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds warns Taoiseach to ‘tone down rhetoric’

More in this Section

'Some providers don't always act in customer's best interest' - Financial Services watchdog publishes 2018 findings

Case of woman who died of cervical cancer is settled, High Court hears

Fianna Fáil announce partnership with SDLP in the North

Brian Rattigan gets nine years for stabbing former friend to death in Dublin


Lifestyle

From the launch of her new website, to the birth of her second child, it’s a busy year for Derval O’Rourke

Ask Audrey: 'As bad ideas go it's up there with taking driving lessons off Prince Philip'

A flu that stopped the world

Jeff Ballard banging the drum for a jazz revival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »