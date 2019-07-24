News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ireland 'completely off course' to achieve climate change targets

Ireland 'completely off course' to achieve climate change targets
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 01:50 PM

Ireland remains "completely off course" to achieve its 2020 and 2030 climate change targets, the Climate Change Advisory Council has warned.

The 2020 target would be widely missed but it was still possible to make significant changes and reach the 2030 target.

The country is already experiencing the impacts of climate change and the council believes adaptation is essential because of the effects of continuing global greenhouse gas emissions.

Council chair Prof John Fitzgerald said that despite extreme weather events that have exposed vulnerabilities, awareness of the need for adaptation remained low.

“Adaptation is not only a matter for the Government but will require a response by households and the business sector,” said Prof Fitzgerald, when he launched the independent body's 2019 annual review.

Key areas not addressed in the development of sectoral adaptation plans include coastal areas, housing and planning.

It was too late to achieve the 2020 climate change target but if urgent action was taken it was possible to reach the 2030 target.

“The Government's Climate Action Plan 2019 published in May is major progress but it requires actual measures to make it happen,” he said.

Unless we introduce a carbon tax, start retrofitting homes, start making changes in agriculture, start rolling out the infrastructure for electric cars, we're just not going to get there by 2030.

The Government could lead by example by investing in local authority buildings and housing.

“This would provide certainty to businesses that there is a long-term commitment to retrofitting Ireland's housing stock,” said Prof Fitzgerald.

The council recommends that the carbon tax increase to €35 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent in Budget 2020, increasing to at least €80 per tonne by 2030.

It is also recommending policies that would increase the security of farm incomes and reduce emissions by more than is currently envisaged in the Climate Action Plan.

Prof Fitzgerald said Teagasc, the agriculture and food development authority, had laid out a road map and many of the measures would reduce costs for agriculture and increase incomes, such as changing fertiliser use.

The council want farmers to be helped move from beef and use their land for other purposes.

Not only would farmers be better off with a more secure income they would substantially reduce methane emissions – a damaging greenhouse gas.

In recent years the expansion of the national dairy herd has been the major contributor to increases in agricultural emissions.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson: Ex-tycoon quietly wields influence

The council recommends that the Government publish the detailed plan to achieve its commitment to end the burning of coal at Moneypoint by 2025.

It also recommends the ending of peat-fired electricity generation in 2020.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton admitted that Ireland has been "lacking" in its fight against climate change, but the country "cannot countenance" another failure to meet targets.

Speaking at the Mac Gill Summer School in Glenties, Co Donegal, he said: "Ireland has not been lacking in ambition, but in delivery.

"There has been no roadmap, no coherent strategy that would in fact deliver on the commitments made. We cannot countenance another such failure."

He said the climate action plan will ensure the country reaches its 2030 targets, and puts Ireland "on a trajectory" to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

READ MORE

A new report on state's response to drug possession and decriminalisation has been published. Here's what it has to say

More on this topic

'Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing this generation' - Ireland to reduce gas emissions by just 1% next year'Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing this generation' - Ireland to reduce gas emissions by just 1% next year

Dramatic uptake in renewable energy generation on farms forecastDramatic uptake in renewable energy generation on farms forecast

New Bill to boost development of offshore renewable energy, Govt sayNew Bill to boost development of offshore renewable energy, Govt say

Mixed reaction to College Green's pedestrian-only dayMixed reaction to College Green's pedestrian-only day

Climate changeTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Micheál Martin: Boris Johnson's appointment raises 'enormous fears' for UK-Irish relations Micheál Martin: Boris Johnson's appointment raises 'enormous fears' for UK-Irish relations

Physiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pubPhysiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pub

Tesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentationTesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentation

FAI claims legal privilege for sections of documentsFAI claims legal privilege for sections of documents


Lifestyle

A new tour takes travellers to areas few Westerners visit. But scaling the Gheralta Mountains requires strength of faith, says Sarah Marshall.A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

The former Pussycat Doll talks to Gabrielle Fagan about her ‘surprise’ pregnancy, being a good role model and tag-teaming at home with husband Max.Kimberly Wyatt: ‘The balance in my life is better than it’s ever been’

The leading gynaecologist and pelvic pain expert have co-authored a new book called Beating Endo. Lisa Salmon finds out more.Dr Iris Orbuch and Amy Stein: The women on a mission to stop endometriosis controlling your life

Get the barbie on.How to make chef Ainsley Harriott’s poppy and coconut beef kebabs with roasted chilli salsa

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »