Ireland 'can manage' pandemic without vaccine, says scientific adviser

The government's Chief Scientific Adviser says Ireland can manage the Covid-19 pandemic without a vaccine.

Professor Mark Ferguson says more than 80 coronavirus vaccines are currently under development around the world.

But he says we need to be prepared in case there isn't an effective one found:

“We can manage this without a vaccine,” said Prof Ferguson.

“It would be terrific if we had one, it would be absolutely terrific, but it’s a very difficult thing to do.

“I wouldn’t want to give people false hope, but I wouldn’t also want to be overly negative.

“We’ve never seen this level of international activity.

“On the other hand, there isn’t a vaccine to the common cold and there isn’t a vaccine to AIDS.

“And I can tell you, people have been tying for an awfully long time.”

Earlier today, the Taoiseach says that the rate of deaths and new cases of Covid-19 are not low enough to loosen restrictions.

Leo Varadkar said although "things may change by Friday", he doesn't believe Ireland is headed for a reopening, and added the government hopes to share their plan for lifting restrictions in the next few days.

The Irish public will be made aware "certainly over the weekend", how the state will emerge from COVID19 lockdown, according to Mr Varadkar, amid speculation about the possible reopening of restaurants and large stores such as hardware or garden centres.