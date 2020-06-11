Ireland at 'upper end' of scale when it comes to Covid deaths in nursing homes, says WHO envoy

The percentage of coronavirus deaths in Irish nursing homes is at the “upper end” of the scale, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 special envoy, told an Oireachtas committee the percentage of coronavirus deaths in Irish nursing homes is at the “upper end” of the scale compared to other countries, but added that may be down to more comprehensive reporting.

“Ireland is at 25% and if we break it down country by country, Sweden is at 49% and Scotland is 46%, Switzerland is 53%. So Ireland is certainly at the upper end of the scale. This is quite high but not unexpected.

“I think there is a very honest counting of numbers of coronavirus cases.

“Ireland moved quickly on a number of issues like trying to get PPE to staff in nursing homes and restricting visits to nursing homes and recognising visitors were a primary way of bringing in the virus.

"I think Ireland was possibly the fastest country to have done this. At the moment, there is not something that Ireland has not done.”

He said it is proving a “huge challenge” worldwide to protect people in residential settings and nursing homes.

“Often the conditions people are being cared for are difficult to maintain when it comes to physical distancing and other requirements. They have to be up close and very personal. It is difficult for staff who have to work in homes,” he said.

“I hope that those responsible for looking after the sector, both public and private, are looking at a package of measures for residents and staff – not just testing but also the physical conditions inside the home.”

On the issue of masks or face coverings, he said Ireland must move from a policy of saying they “should” be worn to one which states they “must” be worn on shared transport and settings such as shops and enclosed spaces.

He said it is “really necessary” for people who work in close proximity of others to wear face coverings.

“People may well be able to transmit the virus before they develop symptoms of the disease and they may not know they are sick and may not go and self-isolate,” he said.

“So the use of face coverings is necessary in situations where individuals are likely to be exposed to a lot of illness such as bus drivers, till workers and security guards.” (PA Graphics)

It came after another five Covid-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, along with 19 new confirmed cases.

There have now been a total 1,695 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 25,231 cases.

There is currently a total of 102 confirmed cases in hospital, with 29 of these patients in ICU.