NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Ireland and France seek funding for joint post-Brexit energy scheme

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 05:54 PM

Ireland and France have made a joint pitch for EU funding for a €1bn electricity link between the countries as part of post-Brexit energy planning.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and French President Emmanuel Macron have submitted a joint request to the European Commission seeking financial support for the Celtic Interconnector.

The proposed connector between the south coast of Ireland and north-west coast of France would stretch for 500 kilometres under the sea.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Macron co-signed a letter on the issue during a bilateral meeting before a gathering of the European Council in Brussels on Tuesday.

They have written to commission president Jean-Claude Juncker requesting support for a grant application that would see the EU foot 60% of the bill.

Mr Varadkar said the first direct link between Ireland’s electricity network and mainland Europe would be vital in the post-Brexit landscape.

This demonstrates the ever-closer relationship between Ireland and France, which will be Ireland’s closest EU neighbour when the UK leaves

The Taoiseach and Mr Macron had already pledged to pursue the project at a recent meeting in Paris.

“The Celtic Interconnector will help to reduce electricity prices, support climate action, and provide greater energy security for Ireland,” said Mr Varadkar.

“Our two countries are working together to seek EU funding for 60% of the overall €1bn cost of the project, with the balance coming from commercial revenue.

“I’m delighted that France has agreed to join Ireland in making this grant application, and I particularly want to thank President Macron for his personal support.

“This demonstrates the ever-closer relationship between Ireland and France, which will be Ireland’s closest EU neighbour when the UK leaves.

“I also welcome the excellent co-operation between the Irish and French national regulatory authorities.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Theresa May in Brussels as EU leaders consider ‘top jobs’

Port of Cork to ease crisis should UK crash out of EU

May urges leadership contenders to seek Brexit consensus

Conservative leadership candidates invited to take part in TV debate

BrexitTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating Leitrim shooting incident

#Elections2019 euro round-up: Clare Daly wins battle for third seat in Dublin, Wallace closes gap in battle for second seat in South

#Elections2019: Micheál Martin claims Minister 'out of his depth' on voting 'shambles'

Leo Varadkar endorses Minister's criticism of Maria Bailey over 'swing-gate' case


Lifestyle

Limiting screen use is not the way to tackle teenage sleep problems – how to browse healthily at night

Humble spud goes signature for world-leading chef Clare Smyth

Baby’s bath a big experience

7 expert tips for making the most of small urban gardens

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »