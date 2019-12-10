News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland among worst-performing European countries for climate action – UN report

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 10:59 AM

Ireland is among the worst-performing European countries for climate action, according to the UN.

The 2020 Climate Change Performance Index, launched on Tuesday at the UN Climate Conference (COP25) in Madrid, shows that although Ireland has slightly improved its position since last year, it still ranks among some of the worst-performing countries in Europe.

In this year’s index, Ireland ranked 41st out of 57 countries worldwide, moving up from the group of “very low” to “low” performers.

In greenhouse gas emissions, Ireland ranks third from bottom for EU countries.

The Government must go much further in implementing policies across all sectors that drive sustained emissions reductions over the next decade

The ranking is an improvement on last year, moving up by seven places, after Ireland was ranked the worst EU performer.

The report reads: “Ireland’s GHG (greenhouse gas) per capita emissions remain at a relatively high level, and significant challenges lie ahead in closing Ireland’s emissions gap, meeting the (current) 2030 target and aligning Ireland’s emissions trajectory with a net zero goal for 2050.

“Therefore, the country still ranks among the bottom ten performers in this indicator.”

The report also criticises “the significant lack of progress in decarbonising key parts of the economy, mainly in agriculture, road transport and the residential sector”.

It said: “The Government must go much further in implementing policies across all sectors that drive sustained emissions reductions over the next decade.”

On a positive note for the Government, the index report welcomed Ireland’s new proposals set out in the 2019 Climate Action Plan, including putting the 2050 target into law and introducing legally binding five-year carbon budgets.

Campaigners have long criticised Environment Minister Richard Bruton’s policies on the climate emergency, which they say do not go far enough to tackle the issues.

Catherine Devitt, head of policy at the Stop Climate Chaos Coalition, said: “Ireland’s polluting emissions remain on an upward trend, the Government has yet to join other member states in calling for the EU to urgently raise its ambition in line with the Paris Agreement, and the scale of 2% emissions cuts per year presented in the Government’s action plan is wholly inadequate.

If the Government is serious about wanting to improve its reputation on climate change and to do its fair share of the global effort, there needs to be a frontloading of concrete action across all sectors to ensure the scale of reductions needed can be delivered

“The science and the mounting evidence clearly demonstrates that we need far-reaching transformation across all aspects of society.

“If the Government is serious about wanting to improve its reputation on climate change and to do its fair share of the global effort, there needs to be a frontloading of concrete action across all sectors to ensure the scale of reductions needed can be delivered.”

The publication of the CCPI report comes as Mr Bruton is expected to participate in the high level segment on December 10 and 11 at COP25, where heads of state and government will make national statements on increasing their targets.

The Department of Environment has been contacted for comment.

climate changeIrelandUNUN Climate Conference

