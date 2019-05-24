NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ireland among top four most expensive countries for electricity in Europe

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 24, 2019 - 07:15 AM

Ireland recorded the fifth highest increase in household electricity costs in Europe during 2018, according to new figures from Eurostat.

Cost increases were highest in Cyprus, where they rose by 19.6% last year.

Household electricity remains cheapest in former Soviet bloc countries that are now members of the EU.

Grace Bolton of the EU Commission office in Ireland said that household electricity costs in Ireland are the fourth highest among the 28 EU Member States.

She said: "The latest Eurostat figures confirm that electricity prices in Ireland have risen 7.8% over the last year.

"This puts Ireland among the top four expensive countries for electricity."

