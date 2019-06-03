Ireland among the most expensive countries in the world to run an electric car

Ireland is among the most expensive countries to run an electric car, new research has shown.

A study conducted by comparethemarket.com, compared the cost of EVs in 34 countries across the world with Ireland the fifth most expensive, only behind Denmark, Germany, Belgium and Italy.

Out of the remaining countries in the top 10, only Japan is not in the European Union, although the United Kingdom, who are planning to leave the EU, is in tenth spot.

Both Canada and the US are among the cheapest countries to recharge an electric vehicle.

Hungary and Estonia are the cheapest EU countries to drive an EV.

There are currently just over 5,400 electric vehicles in Ireland. However, a report in the Irish Examiner last year said that the government predicted that there will be 8,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on our roads by 2020.

In 2008, the government set a target that 10% of cars on Irish roads be electric by 2020 - that would be approximately 200,000 vehicles.

Most expensive countries for a full charge

Denmark - €30.26

Germany - €29.37

Belgium - €24.92

Italy - €24.03

Ireland - €23.14

Cheapest countries for a full charge

Chile - €6.23

Australia - €9.79

Canada - €9.79

Korea - €10.68

Estonia, United States, Hungary all - €11.57