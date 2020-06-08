Ireland among bottom 10 for bathing water quality in Europe

Ireland ranks in the bottom 10 out of 30 countries across Europe for bathing water quality, a new report by the European Environmental Agency and European Commission finds.

The European bathing water quality report finds that Ireland is among six countries where more than 3% of bathing water is below standard or of ‘poor’ quality.





Of the 147 coastal and inland bathing sites monitored in Ireland last year 73% were ‘excellent’ (107), 16% were ‘good’ (24), 6% were ‘sufficient’ (9) and 3.4% (5) were ‘poor’ by European standards.

Most of the bathing sites monitored for bacterial contamination — an indicator of pollution — are coastal (138), nine are inland, and two were unclassified.

The EU directive classifies bathing water quality as 'excellent', 'good', 'sufficient' or 'poor', depending on the levels of faecal bacteria — intestinal enterococci and Escherichia coli — detected in the water.

Across Europe, almost all of the 22,295 bathing sites monitored last year met the minimum quality requirements, with 85% of bathing sites having ‘excellent’ quality.

While Ireland has improved the number of sites having ‘excellent’ and ‘good’ bathing water quality, up from 86% in 2016 to 89% in 2019, its record on ‘poor’ quality sites does not compare well with the rest of Europe. Ireland joined Albania, Estonia, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Slovakia for having the highest number of ‘poor’ quality swimming sites, with more than 3% of bathing waters rated as below standard in each country.

Across Europe just 1.3% of bathing waters (294) were found to be of a ‘poor’ standard.

There were five ‘poor’ quality bathing sites in Ireland last year, one of which was closed to the public because of persistent pollution and quality issues.

Where quality is 'poor', authorities should ban bathing or advise the public against it while taking suitable corrective actions. If a site is deemed to be ‘poor’ or below standard for five consecutive years or more bathing must be permanently banned under the EU Bathing Water Directive.

Last year bathing was banned at 55 sites across Europe for falling below EU quality standards, including one each in Ireland, Czechia, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, 36 in Italy, eight in Spain, four in Britain, and two in France.

The EU report follows a recent report by the Environmental Protection Agency, which identified Merrion Strand in Dublin as the first beach in the country to be declassified under the EU Directive last year. The other beaches of ‘poor’ quality included Portrane (the Brook) Beach, Dublin, Ballyloughane Beach, Galway, Clifden Beach, Galway, and Lilliput at Lough Ennell, Westmeath.

Dublin City Council has established a task force and is working with other agencies to address ongoing pollution issues at Merrion Strand and across the Great Dublin Bay area.

Water quality information and details of any incidents affecting bathing waters can be found at beaches.ie.