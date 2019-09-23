IRA-accused Dublin man released on bail; told not to meet IRA members

An IRA accused charged over the discovery of a car bomb under a police officer's car in Belfast has been released on bail by the non-jury Special Criminal Court today.

Paul Casey (49) was previously arrested by members of the Special Detective Unit (SDU) as part of a cross-border investigation.

Mr Casey, of Carton Court, Ballymun, Dublin 11 is charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA, on August 20, 2019.

His co-accused, Robert O’Leary (41) with an address at Clancy Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 is also charged with the same offence and was granted bail on August 26 by the three-judge court.

This offence is contrary to section 21 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 as amended by section 48 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

At today's bail hearing, John Berry BL, for Mr Casey, told the non-jury court that an independent surety for his client was present in court and gardaí were satisfied to accept that person as surety.

State solicitor Ciara Vibien went on to read the bail conditions to the court, which heard that Mr Casey must sign on daily at Ballymun Garda Station, reside at Carton Court in Ballymun, provide a mobile phone number to gardai and not apply for any travel documents as he has no passport at present.

She further stated that he must not travel to Northern Ireland except to visit his mother and in such circumstances he must give 24 hours notice to the SDU.

In addition, he must not associate with any members of the IRA and anybody charged or convicted with either scheduled or non-scheduled offences before the Special Criminal Court and not contact directly or indirectly any proposed prosecution witnesses in the case.

Presiding judge Ms Justice Carmel Stewart, sitting with Judge Ann Ryan and Judge Sinead Ni Chulachain, released Mr Casey on bail on his own bond of €100 and an independent surety of €5,000.

The accused man was remanded on bail until October 21, when a book of evidence is expected to be served on him.

On June 1, a bomb was found under the car of a serving police officer at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast. A tournament, which was being held at the golf club, was cancelled and around 70 people were evacuated.

The device was declared to be a "viable improvised explosive device".

The bomb was discovered a short distance from the PSNI headquarters and dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.