Investigations underway after motorcyclist injured in Kildare hit and run

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 02:40 PM

Investigations are underway into a hit and run incident in Kill, County Kildare.

It happened on Main Street at a quarter to eight this morning.

A motorcyclist travelling from Dublin towards Johnstown was hit from behind by a silver coloured car.

He's being treated for his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening, at Naas General Hospital.

The car didn't stop and continued in the direction of Johnstown, County Kildare.

The incident happened beside two bus stops on route 126 and close to Kill GAA Club.

Gardai want to hear from members of the public waiting for a bus, who might have witnessed this collision.

- Digital Desk


