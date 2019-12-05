News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Investigations into botched gangland shooting that killed two in Ballymun ongoing

Antoinette Corbally
By Louise Roseingrave
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 12:39 PM

Gardaí are continuing to investigate two deaths resulting from a botched gangland shooting in Ballymun.

Antoinette Corbally, 48, and Clinton Shannon, 30, were shot outside a house in Ballymun on August 16 2017.

Inquests into their death were opened at Dublin Coroner's Court in November 2017.

Mr Shannon, from Lincoln Hall, Applewood in Swords died of gunshot injuries to the neck and chest according to an autopsy conducted by State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy.

Ms Corbally, a mother of six from Balbutcher Drive, Ballymun, Dublin 11 died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head and trunk, according to Prof Cassidy's autopsy report.

Inspector Mick Mulligan applied for a six month adjournment of the inquest at Dublin Coroner's Court as Gardaí continue their investigations

“The investigation is ongoing and criminal proceedings are being contemplated,” Insp Mulligan told Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane.

There were no family members present but Inspector Mulligan said family are being updated through a liaison officer.

It is believed Ms Corbally’s brother Derek Devoy was the intended target in the incident at a house on Balbutcher Drive at around 4pm on August 16 2017.

Mr Shannon was sitting in a car parked outside while Ms Corbally was shot in the hallway of the house.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until May 7 2020 for further mention.

