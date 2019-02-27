NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Investigations continue into Louth shooting

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 06:39 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are continuing investigations into yesterday's shooting at a retail park in Co. Louth.

A man in his 30s remains in a critical condition in hospital this morning following the incident in Drogheda.

A garda spokesperson says it appears the attack is related to an ongoing gang feud which has been tormenting the town for the last number of months.

The man was shot at the M1 retail park on the edge of the town at around 2.45pm.

He had left a premises in the park and got into a white Vauxhall Astra with two other men.

A black Volkswagen Passat pulled up close to the Astra and a number of shots were fired into the car.

The man, a passenger in the car, was struck at least once. The other two occupants were not injured.

The driver of the Astra managed to drive from the scene and went to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where the man is being treated for serious injuries.

A burnt out car, thought to be the getaway vehicle used in the shooting, was later found in Termonfeckin.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the M1 Retail Park between 1pm and 3pm yesterday afternoon to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200.

