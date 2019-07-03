Investigation underway into Belgooly fire

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating a house fire in Belgooly.

Two units of the Cork County Fire Brigade spent four hours putting out a house fire in Belgooly last night.

Units from Carrigaline and Kinsale received the call out just before 11pm last night to a house in an estate in the small town.

The fire occurred in The Meadows estate and the fire brigade were at the scene until just after 3am.

Gardaí confirmed the house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries occurred.

A technical examination will be taking place today carried out by specialised technical officers of An Garda Síochána.

This story first appeared on The Echo.