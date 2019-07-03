News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Investigation underway into Belgooly fire

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Belgooly last night. Pic: Paul Byrne Virgin Media
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 02:21 PM

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating a house fire in Belgooly.

Two units of the Cork County Fire Brigade spent four hours putting out a house fire in Belgooly last night.

Units from Carrigaline and Kinsale received the call out just before 11pm last night to a house in an estate in the small town.

The fire occurred in The Meadows estate and the fire brigade were at the scene until just after 3am.

Gardaí confirmed the house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries occurred.

A technical examination will be taking place today carried out by specialised technical officers of An Garda Síochána.

This story first appeared on The Echo.

READ MORE

Government aim to use climate concerns to frustrate Mercosur deal

More on this topic

Pushing the boat out for Whiddy Island’s future

Corkman Edward Kenealy was a law unto himself

'We're open for business': Cork's North Main Street traders hold pop up street party

A la Carte Catholicism has to be built on says Cork's Bishop-elect

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

BAI rejects complaints over Peter Casey interview on Late Late Show

Wife of mountaineer who died on Mount Elbrus says she lost her best friend

Paschal Donohoe: Disorderly Brexit could see €6bn downturn

Trade union leader criticises govt over 'failed' housing plans


Lifestyle

7 essential pieces of camping kit for your next outdoor adventure

Aperol at 100: How an Italian apéritif became the unofficial taste of summer

Video: This is how you can help the environment on a stand up paddleboard

Can a stay on a desert island in Indonesia really tame your stress levels?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »