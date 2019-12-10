Investigation underway following theft of beef carcasses

A cross-agency investigation is underway following the theft of beef carcasses which has raised fears unsafe meat will enter the market.

Food businesses have been alerted after a container with a consignment of beef - the hind quarters from 36 carcasses - was stolen from a Northern Ireland food business.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said it is working closely with the Local Authority Veterinary Service, the HSE, An Garda Síochána and the Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland following the theft.

The authority warned there is a possible risk to public health if the carcasses are not processed properly. Some of the carcasses came from animals over 30 months of age - meaning the vertebral column must be treated as specified risk material.

“There is no way of knowing whether beef purchased from unregistered sources adhere to food safety requirements around cutting, storage and handling,” said Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive, FSAI.

“Proper cutting, storage and handling of beef at all times is a critical element in food safety management. As such, we are urging food businesses and consumers alike to be vigilant against purchasing beef from unregistered sources at any time,” she said.

Meanwhile, farmers continued their protests today over the prices paid for beef.

Members of the Irish Farmers’ Association mounted a 12 hour blockade of the Musgraves Central Distribution Centre in Kilcock, Co Kildare, following similar demonstrations at Tesco, Aldi, and Lidl centres.

IFA President Joe Healy said the latest Bord Bia Beef Price Index shows evidence of a growing gap between Irish prices and export markets, and that factories have enjoyed an improvement in beef market prices.

“The facts are the factories held back on these market price improvements to farmers over the last five to six weeks and the Bord Bia Price Index proves this,” Mr Healy said.

Irish farmers should be getting a higher price for their stock, supplies are tightening and farmers should hold out for more.

The IFA has said EU Commission beef price data shows that cattle prices in the UK have increased to the equivalent of €4.13/kg, which is 52c/kg or €187 per head ahead of Irish prices.

“This level of a price gap is unsustainable and Irish cattle prices have to rise further, immediately,” Mr Healy said.

“We don’t have to wait for "price-setting Friday" as stated by ABP. Factories should increase prices today and we are driving home the message to retailers 'Tell your suppliers to treat farmers fairly',” he said.

Mr. Healy said farmers were also angry that SuperValu was promoting a ‘save 33%’ offer on Irish beef at the weekend.

“This unsustainable discounting ends up being paid for by farmers,” he said.