Investigation underway following fatal shooting in County Down

An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in County Down.

A woman was also injured in the shooting incident in Lower Dromore Road, Warrenpoint, at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

She was in a critical condition in Daisy Hill hospital in Newry on Friday night.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce confirmed a murder investigation had been launched.

South Down Assembly member Sinead Ennis appealed for information.

"The community of Warrenpoint are shocked and stunned by this news," the Sinn Féin representative said.

"Our first thoughts are with the family of the victim.

"The PSNI have the area sealed off and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to assist the investigation."

It is understood the shooting happened inside a house near a golf club.

Police urged anyone with information to call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PA & Digital Desk