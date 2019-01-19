NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Investigation underway following fatal shooting in County Down

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 08:00 AM

An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in County Down.

A woman was also injured in the shooting incident in Lower Dromore Road, Warrenpoint, at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

She was in a critical condition in Daisy Hill hospital in Newry on Friday night.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce confirmed a murder investigation had been launched.

South Down Assembly member Sinead Ennis appealed for information.

"The community of Warrenpoint are shocked and stunned by this news," the Sinn Féin representative said.

"Our first thoughts are with the family of the victim.

"The PSNI have the area sealed off and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to assist the investigation."

It is understood the shooting happened inside a house near a golf club.

Police urged anyone with information to call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PA & Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

PSNICrimeShooting

Related Articles

Offering cold comfort to victims of crime

Man dead in County Down shooting

'Excruciatingly embarrassing' Garda Commissioner press conference was too long, says former Garda

Australian police arrest man over Israeli student’s death

More in this Section

Footballer Jay Donnelly’s appeal against indecent image sentence adjourned

'Excruciatingly embarrassing' Garda Commissioner press conference was too long, says former Garda

'Take a day off work or school' to see total eclipse of the Moon, says Astronomy Ireland founder

Standards body to bring in new wiring rules for electricians by end of year


Lifestyle

Fixing leeks in the cold snap

How some home truths can help save the planet

Wish List: Some delightfully eclectic products we need in our lives

Get smart about your bathroom with these app-based ecosystems

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »