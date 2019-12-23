News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Investigation underway as €1,200 belonging to arrested man goes missing from Cork garda station

Investigation underway as €1,200 belonging to arrested man goes missing from Cork garda station
By Joel Slattery
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 09:26 AM

Gardaì are investigating an alleged theft of a sum of cash belonging to a man who was arrested at a station on the northside of Cork city.

After the man was arrested for a public order offence his possessions, including €1,200 in cash, were placed in a locker at the station.

When he was released without charge the following morning, the money was missing.

He has been recompensed for his loss and gardaì offered him the chance to make a formal complaint.

"As a result of this incident, a review of how prisoners’ property is managed is being carried out in the Cork city division," a garda spokesperson said.

A criminal investigation is underway and the matter has been referred to GSOC.

READ MORE

Gardaí satisfied two Cork deaths were tragic accidents

More on this topic

Families ‘retraumatised’ by failings in homicide probesFamilies ‘retraumatised’ by failings in homicide probes

Garda report: 500-case backlog includes ones up to five years oldGarda report: 500-case backlog includes ones up to five years old

Man arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of European Arrest WarrantMan arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of European Arrest Warrant

Policing Authority concerned 'high rate' of failings in homicide probes could be replicated elsewherePolicing Authority concerned 'high rate' of failings in homicide probes could be replicated elsewhere


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Two arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in KildareTwo arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from DublinGardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »