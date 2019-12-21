Investigation underway after four cars set on fire within 90 mins in Dublin

An investigation has been launched after four cars were damaged in three fires within the space of 90 minutes.

The incidents occurred in the Ballinteer area of Dublin.

Gardaí have confirmed they'll be carrying out forensic examinations to find out how they started.

Dublin Fire Brigade says nobody was hurt in any of the incidents, and local Councillor Anne Colgan says that's a relief.

She said: "It's lucky that nobody was injured. You could imagine a resident trying to put that out themselves. You'd be encouraging people to stay well clear and ring the fire brigade and the Gardai immediately and don't attempt to try and get involved yourselves because you could easily be hurt or burned."