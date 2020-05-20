News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Investigation underway after Dublin shooting leaves man injured

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 03:22 PM

Investigations are underway after a reported shooting incident in Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene at Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore, Coolock where the incident occurred at 2pm today.

A man in his 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries and was removed by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination, a garda spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made but gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí at Santry are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with information to contact them, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

