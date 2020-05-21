News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Investigation underway after death of teenage boy in Tallaght

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 04:01 PM

An investigation is underway after the death of a teenage boy in Tallaght in Dublin last night.

The boy was discovered unresponsive in the Ballycullen area at around 11pm.

In a statement, gardaí said that they "and emergency services attended the scene. The male youth was taken to the Children’s Hospital, Crumlin by ambulance where he later passed away.

"A post-mortem is due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation. The local coroner has been notified."

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

Local councillor Charlie O'Connor says the community is said his family is well known in the area.

“Certainly as news has spread in Tallaght during the day, there is deep shock over the loss of this young person,” he said.

