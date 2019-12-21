News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Investigation underway after attempted ATM theft in Louth

Investigation underway after attempted ATM theft in Louth
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 08:12 AM

Gardaí are investigating after an attempted theft of an ATM in Co Louth.

At around 4.50am this morning, gardaí received a report of an attempt to remove an ATM machine from a financial premises on Irish Street, Ardee.

When they arrived at the scene they found that an ATM had been damaged at a bank.

A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises.

A digger and a tractor remain at the scene while a 4x4 vehicle was located burnt out a short distance away.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

The scene remains closed off pending a Garda technical investigation and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in Ardee this morning between 3am and 5am and who may have seen anything unusual.

They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage, to make contact with the incident room at Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE

Road users urged to take care as fog warning remains in place

More on this topic

Pilot bail scheme for children halves reoffending ratesPilot bail scheme for children halves reoffending rates

Juvenile among five people due in court in connection with Carlow burglary probeJuvenile among five people due in court in connection with Carlow burglary probe

Fraud offences jump by over 35%; Homicide offences fallFraud offences jump by over 35%; Homicide offences fall

CSO reports rise in fraud, sexual assaults and kidnappings in 2019CSO reports rise in fraud, sexual assaults and kidnappings in 2019


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected

Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'

Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in LongfordGardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote


Lifestyle

Don’t panic. You still have a few days left to pick up your wine and wine-related Christmas presents. We all fret far too much about the wine for the Christmas dinner, remember that turkey matches everything but nothing matches Brussel sprouts so there is no perfect match.The best wines to go with your Christmas dinner

Conor English tells how his research on Frank Murphy resulted in a biography and a unique insight into 20th-century buildingsCork architect led mid-20th century Cork design

There has long been a tradition of supporting charities in the comedy scene. Esther McCarthy talks to top Irish comedians about the causes close to their heartsHo ho help: Comedians who stand up for charity

These highly-rated heroes deserve a place on your bathroom shelf, says Katie Wright.9 beauty products from 2019 that are actually worth the hype

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »