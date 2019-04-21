NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Investigation under way after man has ear bitten off during Omagh altercation

Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 05:33 PM

A man has been arrested after another man had his ear bitten off in an altercation in Co Tyrone.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the assault in Omagh on Saturday night.

The PSNI said the incident was reported at about 8pm.

“Some form of altercation took place in the Bridge Street area of the town which ended with a 48-year- old male having part of his ear bitten off,” the PSNI said.

A man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson asked anyone who witnessed the altercation or who has any information which could assist officers with their inquiries to contact police in Omagh.

READ MORE

Girl, 14, charged after teenager stabbed in the neck in Co Armagh

- Press Association

More on this topic

Girl, 15, in critical condition after stabbing in Co Armagh

Nancy Pelosi arrives at Stormont for final day of visit to Ireland

Congressman Richard Neal receives honorary degree from Ulster University

Police renew appeal for witnesses in Cookstown crush tragedy

More in this Section

Man injured after being knocked off his bike and assaulted

The Lotto results are in...

Lyra McKee's life was 'cruelly and pointlessly ended by violence', says Archbishop Martin

UK government cannot throw Good Friday Agreement under the bus, campaigner says


Lifestyle

Video: This chocolate facial is the perfect Easter-themed pampering

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Restaurant Review: Circa Restaurant, 90 Terenure Road North, Dublin 6w

Co-ops are good for our mental health and our community

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »