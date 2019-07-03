News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Investigation launched into suspected petrol bomb attack in Louth

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 11:48 AM

An investigation has been launched after a suspected petrol bomb attack in Drogheda, Co Louth.

It happened at around 5.30am this morning at a house in the Rathmullen Park area of the town.

The house in the Rathmullen Park area of the town was badly damaged as a result of a suspected petrol bomb attack.

Two people were in the house at the time, but escaped without injury, while the house next door was evacuated.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

This is the latest attack in a recent spate of violence in the County Louth town.

At least 25 additional Gardaí are to be brought in to deal with the issues arising from an ongoing feud.

Before this morning's attack, the most recent was on June 20, when shots were fired at car before a number of related petrol bomb attacks.

READ MORE

Women's Council calls for free contraception in Budget 2020

More on this topic

Boxing world pays tribute to 'ferocious fighter' and 'gentleman' Kevin Sheehy

Man seriously injured following shooting in Dublin

Gardaí search suspected brothel in Kildare

17 arrested and two luxury cars seized following searches in Dublin

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Mordaunt says Westminster will act on Northern Ireland abortion law

50 new housing units acquired in Dublin for older people on waiting list

Eir's broadband proposal has to be considered, says FF

Thousands will lose their homes, warns mortgage expert as Ulster Bank announce mortgage sale


Lifestyle

Cycling shorts: The latest fashion trend for men

Pushing the boat out for Whiddy Island’s future

GameTech: Plumb the depths of adventure

Jennifer Rock, the Skin Nerd, picks her best dupes of her favourite celebrities.

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »