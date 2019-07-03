Investigation launched into suspected petrol bomb attack in Louth

An investigation has been launched after a suspected petrol bomb attack in Drogheda, Co Louth.

It happened at around 5.30am this morning at a house in the Rathmullen Park area of the town.

The house in the Rathmullen Park area of the town was badly damaged as a result of a suspected petrol bomb attack.

Two people were in the house at the time, but escaped without injury, while the house next door was evacuated.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

This is the latest attack in a recent spate of violence in the County Louth town.

At least 25 additional Gardaí are to be brought in to deal with the issues arising from an ongoing feud.

Before this morning's attack, the most recent was on June 20, when shots were fired at car before a number of related petrol bomb attacks.