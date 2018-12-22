NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Investigation launched into suspected arson attack on KBC Bank branch

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 09:55 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack on a bank in Swords in north County Dublin.

The attack took place at the bank on Swords Main Street in North County Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the scene at about 5am.

They found a window had been broken with a rock, and an accelerant used to set the fire.

Nobody was injured, but there was extensive damage to the premises, which remains sealed off this morning.

The incident follows an earlier attack on KBC Bank Ireland's headquarters in Dublin City Centre on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Taoiseach criticises social media companies over hate posts

Mayor of Fingal Councillor, Anthony Lavin, has condemned the attack.

"I'm very disappointed that this was brought on our county in the early hours of this morning.

"I sympathise with the people being evicted from their homes in the run-up to Christmas.

"I just hope it doesn't affect the livelihoods of those staff that work there.

"In this day and age of financial institutions closing down branches, it's a pity to see a branch office being attacked like this."


KEYWORDS

DublinCrime

Related Articles

Number of community gardaí down by 50% in some areas, report finds

Crime statistics - CSO sceptical

Commission finds 1998 garda shooting of Ronan MacLochlainn in Wicklow was justified

Drew Harris: Barriers remain to Garda reform

More in this Section

Drugs worth €220,000 seized at Dublin Port

137 prisoners granted temporary release for Christmas

Man jailed for 3 years for possessing almost €300,000 of prescription-only sleeping tablets

Coveney lashes Rees Mogg over border claims


Lifestyle

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

Wine with Leslie Williams: The perfect Christmas gifts

Bake with Michelle Darmody: Handy recipes for last-minute Christmas preparations

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »