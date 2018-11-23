Home»ireland

Investigation launched into allegations of prison surveillance

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 10:28 PM

A Garda investigation has been launched into allegations surrounding the Irish Prison Service.

In a statement this evening, Gardaí confirmed they are "examining matters."

It comes after claims of surveillance on prison officers by the organisation were reported in the Irish Examiner.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has ordered the Inspector of Prisons to conduct the preliminary investigation into those claims.

The Irish Examiner's, Michael Clifford reported that tracking devices have been placed on prison officers’ cars and conversations between solicitors and prisoners have been monitored during covert surveillance on the country’s prisons.

Allegations have also been made today surrounding the handling of deaths in prisons.

In a sworn affidavit sent to the justice minister, the whistleblower who made explosive claims about covert surveillance said protocols or procedures for the preservation of scenes where deaths occurred were not followed.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

PrisonSurveillanceCharlie Flanagan

Related Articles

Officer raises concern over jail deaths

Justice Minister orders investigation into allegations of surveillance in prisons

Whistleblower: Tracking devices placed in prison officers’ cars

Prison Service whistleblower analysis: Is it ever legitimate to put an employee under surveillance?

More in this Section

Harris in pledge on domestic violence

'Rogue' Daniel O'Donnell attempting to scam fans out of cash

€24m funding announced for 18 projects as part of Rural Regeneration scheme

Over 500 motorists caught speeding on M7 since upgrading works began


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here

10 ways to help children sleep better

Ask the expert: How do I tell my children their dad’s got cancer?

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »