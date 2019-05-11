NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 09:53 AM

A post-mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a man stabbed to death in Dublin.

The 18-year-old suffered fatal injuries in Dundrum last night.

The incident happened in the Finsbury Park area of Dundrum at around 8.10pm last night.

The teen was treated at the scene by emergency services and brought to St James's Hospital where he later died.

Gardaí are yet to make any arrests but say that from initial enquiries a number of people were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

They are asking anyone who has information to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The scene remains sealed off this morning and a post-mortem is due to take place later today.

