Investigation launched following discovery of man's body at Cork bus station

Latest: An investigation has been launched after the body of a man in his 30s was discovered at Parnell Place bus station early on Friday morning.

Station staff alerted the authorities to the find at approximately 6am. It is believed the man had bedded down at the station overnight.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a “tragic accident”.

The man’s body was taken to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The area had been sealed off but the body remained at the scene as commuters boarded the first buses of the day.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 30s that occurred on Parnell Place, Co Cork on the 26th April 2019 at approximately 6am.

The incident is under investigation and is ongoing.

The scene was examined by forensic experts but bus services continued to operate as normal.

The incident was cleared shortly after 9am.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man taking shelter overnight to the rear of the bus station adjacent to bus terminals.

READ MORE Police investigating murder of Lyra McKee release footage of suspected gunman

Body of man, 30s, found at bus station in Cork city

Update 9.10am: The body of a man in his 30s has been discovered at Parnell Place bus station this morning.

Station staff alerted the authorities to the incident at approximately 6am this morning.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 30s that occurred on Parnell Place, Co Cork on the 26th April 2019 at approximately 6am.

“The body currently remains at the scene. The incident is under investigation and is ongoing.”

The scene is currently being examined by forensic experts while bus services continue to operate.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a "tragic accident".

EchoLive.ie