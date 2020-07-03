News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Investigation launched after soccer team attacked with weapons in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 01:08 PM

An investigation has been launched after a soccer team were attacked with weapons in Cork last night.

Two men were arrested at the scene for public order offences.

This attack happened at Richmond Football clubs training ground in Garrandarragh at around 7:30pm.

A row started after two men approached a team of 18 adult players on the pitch and began pushing and shoving them.

The two men shortly left but returned with a machete and a knife and again headed for the pitch near Wilton Shopping Centre.

The players ran to their cars but were followed then the men started smashing up several cars.

One man was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening facial injuries.

Gardaí said in a statement: “Two men were arrested at the scene by Gardaí for public order offences and detained at Togher Garda Station.

“One of the men was released without charge and another to be dealt with by way of summons.”   

They said that investigations are ongoing.

Cork Jazz Festival cancelled due to Covid-19

