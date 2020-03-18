News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Investigation launched after shots fired at Cork home

By Olivia Kelleher
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 09:25 AM

Gardaí are investigating after a number of armed men fired shots through the front door of a house in Mahon on the southside of Cork city last night.

The shots were fired at a property in Avenue de Rennes in Mahon.

It is understood that the incident occurred shortly before midnight when men discharged shots through the front door of a house.

The men fled the scene by foot.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and gardaí are carrying out inquiries.

The motive for the attack is not known at this juncture.

Searches involving the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit are continuing. No arrests have been made.

Former Sinn Féin Councillor in the area Chris O' Leary said it was a worrying development.

"This is a shocking development at any time. We are lucky that nobody was seriously injured or killed.

"No dispute would warrant an action like this. Neighbours are appalled.

"Whoever is responsible for this needs to step back from stances like this.

"Please support Blackrock Garda Station as they investigate this."

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact gardaí in Blackrock station in Cork on (021) 453 6690 or the Garda Confidential Line on on 1800 666 111.

Set up Skype and Facetime for vulnerable who will be asked to 'cocoon'

