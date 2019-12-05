Investigation launched after migrants discovered on cargo ship in Waterford

An investigation has been launched after eight migrants were discovered on a cargo ship in Waterford.

The men - who are believed to be from Eastern Europe - are said to be in good health.

The men were discovered hiding inside the bulk hold of a cargo ship in Bellview, Co Waterford yesterday.

Their ages are not yet known and the ship itself was travelling from France to Ireland.

All eight are said to be in good medical health but it is still unclear where the men were headed or how they got on board the ship.

They have been arrested by Gardaí under immigration legislation.

Gardaí say they will continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery.