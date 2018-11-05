Home»Breaking News»ireland

Investigation after woman dies in kayak accident in Kerry

Monday, November 05, 2018 - 06:55 AM

An investigation is underway after a woman in her 30s died while kayaking in County Kerry at the weekend.

It happened when she got into difficulty on the Roughty River near Kilgarvan around lunchtime yesterday.

She was one of a group of six from Cork - who were kayaking between the Loop Bridge and the village.

The river is popular with kayakers and it is understood she was part of an experienced team from Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and her body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Local TD Michael Healy Rae said the community is devastated.

"Unfortunately a person has lost there life, despite the best efforts of all the personnel - the gardaí, the fire service, the mountain rescue, local volunteers - who quickly came as soon as the call came out," said Mr Healy Rae.

"We're all devastated in our small close-knit community to have such an accident occur."

- Digital Desk


