Investigation after kayaker drowns in Kerry river

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board is to carry out an investigation into the death of a female kayaker who drowned in Kerry yesterday afternoon.

The woman, who was in her 30s and who lived in Co Cork, was with a group of up to five male kayakers, one of whom is understood to be her partner, on the River Roughty.

They had been travelling between Loop Bridge and Kilgarvan when the woman became separated and got into difficulty at around noon.

The woman’s body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry.

That area is very popular with water enthusiasts, particularly kayakers.

The rest of the group, who had all travelled from Cork, alerted emergency services and members of the fire service, gardaí and mountain rescue rushed to the scene.

With their assistance the woman’s body was recovered from the water just over a mile from Kilgarvan on the Killarney side and she was pronounced dead at the scene approximately two hours later.

It is understood the river conditions were relatively normal at the time of the incident — there had not been any heavy rainfall. The group of kayakers are believed to be experienced.

Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney Garda Station said that while his officers will give assistance to the Marine Casualty Investigation Board as it examines what happened, the death was being treated as a very tragic accident.

He also said an autopsy will be carried out on the woman's body.

A file will be prepared for the local coroner.

A file will be prepared for the local coroner.