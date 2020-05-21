News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Investigation after helicopter door fell off aircraft as it was flying over Clondalkin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 09:03 PM

Gardaí and the Air Corps are investigating after the door of a helicopter fell off the aircraft as it was flying over Clondalkin in Dublin.

No one was injured in the incident.

The rear door of the Air Corps helicopter fell off the aircraft at about 5.50pm this evening as it was returning to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

The door landed in the grounds of Moyle Park in Clondalkin but no one on the ground or on the aircraft was injured.

The area where the door landed has been secured by Gardaí and an investigation is already underway.

The aircraft had just completed a medical flight to a Dublin hospital and the Air Corps say the Emergency Aeromedical Service will be back in operation tomororw

