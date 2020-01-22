News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Investigation after attempted theft of digger in Co Monaghan

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 09:55 AM

Gardaí are investigating the attempted theft of a digger in Monaghan in the early hours of this morning.

Reports were received that a number of males were attempting to steal plant machinery from the rear of a premises in the Cornamuckglass area of Ballybay at around 2.30am.

Gardaí seized a silver Ford Mondeo believed to have been involved in the attempted robbery.

The vehicle was found in an industrial estate in the Carrickmacross area at around 7am.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

