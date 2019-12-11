News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Interpretation of data-protection laws hampering efforts to safeguard vulnerable people from abuse, claims report

Interpretation of data-protection laws hampering efforts to safeguard vulnerable people from abuse, claims report
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 09:14 AM

The interpretation of new data-protection laws are hampering efforts to safeguard vulnerable people from abuse, according to a new report.

It claims GDPR rules are being interpreted too rigidly and cautiously by some state agencies.

The report was produced by UCD professor Sarah Donnelly and independent researcher Marita O'Brien.

Senator Colette Kelleher, who commissioned it, says the study has highlighted major data problems.

"There's a case study of a young person who left the care of Tusla, moving into adult care," said Ms Kelleher.

"Tusla wasn't able to share information about that young man, about whom they had concerns, and indeed they had concerns about his parents.

"But they weren't able to share that information easily when he passed 18 because there were consent issues, which included consent of abusive parents."

READ MORE

A screaming that would not stop: Rescuer describes horror of New Zealand’s silent volcanic eruption

More on this topic

TD 'can’t figure out' why Passport Office would give customer data to some State bodiesTD 'can’t figure out' why Passport Office would give customer data to some State bodies

Data Protection Commissioner says she received 'significantly less funding than requested from GovernmentData Protection Commissioner says she received 'significantly less funding than requested from Government

DPC’s role regulating tech giants ‘disproportionate’DPC’s role regulating tech giants ‘disproportionate’

Ireland protects privacy of citizens more than any other developed nationIreland protects privacy of citizens more than any other developed nation


TOPIC: Data Protection

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in DublinGardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in Dublin

Report calls for the abolition of direct provisionReport calls for the abolition of direct provision

Finance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and RyanairFinance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair

NI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debateNI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debate


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »