Interpretation of data-protection laws hampering efforts to safeguard vulnerable people from abuse, claims report

The interpretation of new data-protection laws are hampering efforts to safeguard vulnerable people from abuse, according to a new report.

It claims GDPR rules are being interpreted too rigidly and cautiously by some state agencies.

The report was produced by UCD professor Sarah Donnelly and independent researcher Marita O'Brien.

Senator Colette Kelleher, who commissioned it, says the study has highlighted major data problems.

"There's a case study of a young person who left the care of Tusla, moving into adult care," said Ms Kelleher.

"Tusla wasn't able to share information about that young man, about whom they had concerns, and indeed they had concerns about his parents.

"But they weren't able to share that information easily when he passed 18 because there were consent issues, which included consent of abusive parents."