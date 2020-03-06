International Women's Day: One person can be 'bridge of equality' for race and gender

Healthcare, inclusion in the workforce and well-being: these were just some of the issues the modern woman faces, according to the panelists at the Irish Examiner's International Women's Day Networking Breakfast.

Intersectionality was also posited as essential to achieving gender equality.

The event took place in The River Lee Hotel this morning, and Majella Gallagher, Managing Director of The Echo and the Irish Examiner, addressed the audience with some opening remarks.

Ms Gallagher said that that the lack of women in the senior levels of business it not just a women's issue, and that research shows that more female participation in senior roles positively impacts business overall.

"The skills that women being don't have to mirror those of men's. With more women at the table, companies have increased profits, improved corporate governance, and have shown more creativity, innovation and problem-solving."

The keynote address was then delivered by Anne-Marie Taylor, who is a management consultant and the programme director of Balance for Better Business. Previously, she worked at the Fortune 500 company Accenture for many years.

In her keynote address, Ms Taylor said that women's participation in senior business roles was a result of unconscious bias.

8-12% of CEOs are women... there are systemic biases against women and gender stereotypes.

She said that including women in senior roles has business benefits. "Sadly this is the argument which will lead to change."

She admits that the rate of progress is "glacial" and that cultural change is slow, however, targets for gender equality work, according to research.

"What gets measured gets done."

She encouraged all women who attended to take one step this week towards advancing their careers, as women often don't put themselves forward for career promotion. "Don't think about it, take the risk and get up and do it."

After Ms Taylor's address, a panel discussion on the topic of equality was hosted by Esther McCarthy, the life/style editor of the Irish Examiner.

The theme of the panel discussion was "collective individualism" and how one person can make a difference.

On the panel was Tara Flynn, who is an actress, comedian and writer. She was heavily involved in the campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Ms Flynn said that sharing her personal story of having to travel to access reproductive care made other people feel less alone.

"It has been a privilege to hear other people's stories."

She also said it was important for women to lift up other women while they climb.

There is no point in getting to the top and pulling up the ladder behind you.

Aoife Hearne also sat on the panel and spoke about the importance of self-care.

She is a registered dietitian and expert on RTÉ’s Operation Transformation.

The dietician said she was always trying to be the person who seemed put together on the outside, when she should have been putting herself first.

She spoke about dealing with her Graves disease diagnosis and how important it is to put yourself first.

"Looking after myself is the best thing I can do for my family and myself. Having unscheduled time in my day which I don't have to fill with meetings or take a phone call is so important."

Dr Doireann O’Leary, Cork GP and lifestyle blogger, also spoke at the event.

She has shared her experience of being a patient in the health system, following her cancer diagnosis.

Dr O'Leary said when she received her cancer diagnosis, she thought that her life and career was over.

My identity is wrapped up in being a doctor, and I thought now I am a cancer survivor and people would not trust me because I was sick.

She said she was glad she shared her story because it may have helped other people with their journey.

She also said in society, women are still viewed in terms of motherhood and whether they plan on having children, and this needs to change.

Karen Underwood is a singer, performer and storyteller who is originally from Chicago.

She is the creative director of Cork’s 'Soul in the City' festival and has more than 30 years of working with people with disabilities.

She spoke about how one friend changed her life and managed to break down the racial barriers in an extremely divided America.

Ms Underwood spoke about the consistent racism she experienced in Chicago in the 60s and 70s, from racial abuse in school and on public transport to the more subtle form of racism where white families left neighbourhoods after black families moved in.

She spoke of her friend Beth, who was Irish American, and their friendship helped break down the barrier of race.

"I met Beth, she was so friendly. She was the friendliest white chick I ever met.

"We had been friends for six or seven years, but I thought, we couldn't really be friends."

Ms Underwood said this belief was a result of how ingrained the trauma from dealing with white privilege was.

"(One day) Beth said she would give me the key to her house to use her fridge (to store food for a party).

"When she moved to Minnesota, I said we would stay in a hotel (when visiting her). She said I would be staying in her house.

"I thought she must have a separate quarters for us. This was on my mind believe it or not, and this was the 90s.

"Then it was time for the meal and I kept looking around for the different cutlery for us.

I still didn't believe we could be friends because she was white. This one person created a bridge of equality.

Ms Underwood said Beth was the only friend who came to visit her in Cork.

"I told Beth this story and she didn't even know... the impact she had. For me to be here today and tell this story."

All of the panelists agreed that one person could have an amazing impact on breaking down the barriers of inequality.

#iestaff #ielive #IWD2020 Irish Examiner editor Tom Fitzpatrick: Raised by a single mother of five children... I am surrounded by inspirational women in my personal and professional life. via @IreneFeighan pic.twitter.com/0HcKoHlV3G — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) March 6, 2020

Tom Fitzpatrick, Editor of the Irish Examiner, made the closing remarks.

He said that the media can be a guilty party when it comes to favouring coverage of men over women.

He added that systemic barriers needed to be broken down to increase the number of women working in the sector.

He also encouraged women to put themselves forward to be interviewed and for promotions, because they were just as capable as their male counterparts.