International leaders in Cork to to discuss impact of climate change on island nations

More than 30 heads of state and ministers, UN representatives and Ambassadors from island nations around the world are in Cork this morning to discuss the impact of climate change on island nations.

Speakers at the Our Ocean Wealth Summit, which is taking place in City Hall and sponsored by PwC, will include former US Secretary of State John Kerry and former Irish President Mary Robinson.

Other high-profile dignitaries attending include the UN Special Envoy for the Oceans Peter Thomson, the Prime Minister of St Lucia Mr Allen Chastanet, Deputy Prime Minister of Samoa, Ms Fiame Naomi and Foreign Minister of the Maldives Mr Abdulla Shahid and the Maltese Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr Carmelo Abela.

Also attending are political representatives from Grenada, Barbados, Belize, Fiji, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney described it as an unprecedented gathering of people and leaders who are interested in solutions to the challenges facing the planet.