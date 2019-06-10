News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

International leaders in Cork to to discuss impact of climate change on island nations

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 10:56 AM

More than 30 heads of state and ministers, UN representatives and Ambassadors from island nations around the world are in Cork this morning to discuss the impact of climate change on island nations.

Speakers at the Our Ocean Wealth Summit, which is taking place in City Hall and sponsored by PwC, will include former US Secretary of State John Kerry and former Irish President Mary Robinson.

Other high-profile dignitaries attending include the UN Special Envoy for the Oceans Peter Thomson, the Prime Minister of St Lucia Mr Allen Chastanet, Deputy Prime Minister of Samoa, Ms Fiame Naomi and Foreign Minister of the Maldives Mr Abdulla Shahid and the Maltese Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr Carmelo Abela.

Also attending are political representatives from Grenada, Barbados, Belize, Fiji, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney described it as an unprecedented gathering of people and leaders who are interested in solutions to the challenges facing the planet.

READ MORE

Ireland's 'litter blackspot' revealed as Kilkenny named country's cleanest town

More on this topic

Homes with solar panels may benefit from new initiative before Govt

Airlines 'cannot expect a free pass' on emissions tax

ESRI report suggests carbon tax would be 'regressive' as it could hit poorer households harder

Clean policies underpin maritime future

Our Ocean Wealth SummitCorkTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Swimming ban lifted at five Dublin beaches

Priest hits out at parents who choose nonbelievers as Godparents

Health Minister considering ban on botox and fillers for minors

HSE reaches agreement with US lab to process backlog of cervical smear tests


Lifestyle

International Men’s Health Week: Know the signs of skin cancer

Online Lives: Aisling Walsh writes on a number of topics not often seen in blogs

Naughty boys: Politicians and their pasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »