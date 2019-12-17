News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Interim report into death of cyclist Shane O'Farrell published

Shane O'Farrell
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 05:43 PM

An interim report into the death of cyclist Shane O'Farrell has been published.

Judge Gerard Haughton provided the report to government in which he thanks the O'Farrell family for the large volume of documents they have collected in relation to the case.

The judge has informed Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan he hopes to conclude his investigation within six months.

Shane O'Farrell was killed while cycling in Monaghan in 2011 after being hit by a car driven by a man who had many previous convictions and was on bail.

The interim report can be read in full here .

