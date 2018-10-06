Interconnector will not go ahead, says Regina Doherty

A Cabinet member has come out against the delivery of the North-South interconnector, despite it being Government policy.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has said she has no confidence that the North-South interconnector will ever be delivered.

This week, Communications Minister Denis Naughten maintained the interconnector would go ahead regardless of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

However, Ms Doherty, speaking on The Michael Reade Show on LMFM, stated: “I have respect for Denis and I understand he has a job to do. I know if I was the Minister for Communications and Energy I’d have to do the same job.

“I wish Denis well... because I have absolutely no confidence that this project will ever be delivered.”

The project is a €286m investment that aims to connect cross-border electricity grids. The 400-kilovolt line will run through counties Monaghan, Cavan, and Meath, as well as Armagh and Tyrone.

EirGrid has insisted the interconnector is required to underpin the efficient operation of the all-island electricity market.

Protesters, many in Ms Doherty’s Meath East constituency, called for the power lines to be run underground, but costs associated with it are prohibitive.

The aim is to provide a second high-capacity all-Ireland electricity interconnector alongside the existing 275kv overhead line between counties Louth and Armagh.

Fianna Fáil constituency colleague Thomas Byrne said Ms Doherty’s response was poor. “

It’s very clear to me what Government policy is in this regard, she’s responsible for that,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s good enough to be coming on local radio and saying something different from the Government policy that she subscribes to. There’s no way a Cabinet minister could say something other than Government policy, but she is saying that. She was organising protests two years ago.

“If she’s right, I hope she’s right and that it won’t go ahead. But it seems like Regina wants to get through the gap on these issues. I think the public sees through it.”