Inter-generational blame game on social distancing not fair: SpunOut.ie

The CEO of a youth information website said now is not the time to have an inter-generational blame game about social distancing.

Ian Power, from SpunOut.ie, said the focus needs to be on getting the message across about the importance of staying apart from people.

Mr Power said a whole generation is being wrongly blamed for not taking the crisis seriously.

"I'm really concerned that one generation assuming that the entirety of another is not playing its part, is really generalising and stereotyping," he said, "and creating a real resentment."

"We spoke to a number of young people yesterday in a focus group just about this.

"And there is a real resentment on the part of those young people who are actually doing what they are supposed to be doing," he added.

Not being able to see your friends is tough. People meeting people is how the virus spreads, which could make someone you love very sick. Stay connected with your friends online and avoid meeting in person #StaySafeStayHome #SocialDistancing #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/S4mpBGiGmm March 20, 2020

News now is being a bit OTT on the young people. Yes there’s a few acting out but most are being brilliant and same peer group as all those HCPs flocking back from Oz too. Not condoning some idiots actions but I didn’t see too many millennials at Cheltenham put it that way. — Anthony O'Connor (@Antcon7062) March 20, 2020